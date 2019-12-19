Uber-esque snow removal service launches in Rochester

SCRANTON, PA – MARCH 14: PennDOT plow trucks work to clear roads in northeastern Pennsylvania following snow fall up to two feet on March 14, 2017 in Scranton City. A blizzard is forecast to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds to up to eight states in the Northeast region, as New York and New Jersey are under a state of emergency. School districts across the entire region were closed and thousands of flights were canceled. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greenpal, which has been described as “Uber for lawn care,” has launched a tech-based snow removal service in Rochester.

Greenpal is already being used in 45 states by more than 1 million homeowners, according to company officials.

Homeowners can now list their snow removal needs with their desired service date, and then snow removal companies bid on the property. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.

Once the service has been provided, the person will take a time-stamped photo of the completed work, and homeowners can pay using the app.

