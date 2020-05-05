Tracking drone can detect symptomatic people

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While many planes remain grounded, another type of aircraft could soon be taking flight — pandemic drones.

As more people get tired of lockdown restrictions, it might be increasingly difficult to police social distancing. One company’s answer is a COVID-19 tracking drone. It can detect a fever, coughing, breathing rate, heart rate and blood pressure — all from a distance of 60 meters.

“I think it’s really important to understand that this technology and the software underneath it,” Cameron Chell said who is the CEO of Draganfly, the company behind the drones.

“It recognizes patterns, not people. This is not designed or built for profiling. The idea here is to be able to provide population health measurement a way to help ensure that the decisions we make are protecting our frontline workers, our public in general, and to reopen the economy.”