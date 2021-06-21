Rochester No. 2 in the country with most-improved internet speeds, new report says

BEAVERTON, OR – MAY 09: Reporters work on their laptops as Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) speaks during a campaign event at Vernier Software & Technology May 9, 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon. Oregon will hold its Democratic primary on May 20. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new report from HighSpeedInternet.com found that Rochester, New York was No. 2 in the country when it comes to improving internet speeds from early 2020 to early 2021.

The report found that the median download speed in Q1 of 2020 in Rochester was 23.7 mbps, compared to 56.8 mbps in Q1 of 2021. That increase change of 139.7% was second in the nation, trailing only Huntsville, Alabama, which saw an increase of 200.7%, according to the study.

The team at HighSpeedInternet issued the report analyzing how users’ internet speeds changed year-to-year. They say the report follows a major year of internet connections across the nation “being stretched to their limits.”

Although Rochester’s year-to-year increase was among the highest in the country, the Flower City still ranks as the tenth slowest metro in the nation when it comes to lowest internet speeds.

Top 10 metros with slowest internet speed

Mean average speed rank Metro Mean download speed (Mbps) Median download speed (Mbps) Median download speed rank 1 Charleston, West Virginia 32.7 7.5 3 2 Boise, Idaho 56.9 18 1 3 Toledo, Ohio 58.2 32.4 6 4 Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 59 18.1 2 5 Scranton, Pennsylvania 59 18.1 4 6 Little Rock, Arkansas 60.8 23 7 7 Portland, Maine 67 38.9 8 8 Lansing, Michigan 68.9 28.2 14 9 Fort Wayne, Indiana 69.1 27.4 26 10 Rochester, New York 69.5 35.6 23

Top 10 metros with fastest internet speed

Mean average speed rank Metro Mean download speed (Mbps) Median download speed (Mbps) Median download speed rank 1 Washington, DC 129.1 72.1 3 2 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 127.4 73.9 1 3 San Francisco, California 126.1 67.4 6 4 New York City, New York 124.2 72.5 2 5 Boston, Massachusettstts 123.6 71.6 4 6 Baltimore, Maryland 120.9 65.6 7 7 San Antonio, Texas 119.7 65.1 8 8 Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas 117.2 62.2 14 9 Las Vegas, Nevada 117.1 58 26 10 Houston, Texas 116.2 58.3 23

From the HighSpeedInternet.com team:

Methodology

Our results include proprietary speed tests from February 1, 2020, to March 16, 2021. We filtered out incomplete, duplicate, and cellular phone data to see what most people worked with on their laptops, desktops, and home-connected devices.

We used a total of 1.3 million results generated from our internet speed test tool for our rankings.

We ranked the top 100 largest metros (according to the FCC) as the fastest and slowest for mean average internet speeds in the United States.

We omitted Knoxville, Tennessee; and Jackson, Missouri due to missing zip code data for those metro areas.

