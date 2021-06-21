Rochester No. 2 in the country with most-improved internet speeds, new report says

Tech News

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new report from HighSpeedInternet.com found that Rochester, New York was No. 2 in the country when it comes to improving internet speeds from early 2020 to early 2021.

The report found that the median download speed in Q1 of 2020 in Rochester was 23.7 mbps, compared to 56.8 mbps in Q1 of 2021. That increase change of 139.7% was second in the nation, trailing only Huntsville, Alabama, which saw an increase of 200.7%, according to the study.

The team at HighSpeedInternet issued the report analyzing how users’ internet speeds changed year-to-year. They say the report follows a major year of internet connections across the nation “being stretched to their limits.”

Although Rochester’s year-to-year increase was among the highest in the country, the Flower City still ranks as the tenth slowest metro in the nation when it comes to lowest internet speeds.

Top 10 metros with slowest internet speed

Mean average speed rankMetroMean download speed (Mbps)Median download speed (Mbps)Median download speed rank
1Charleston, West Virginia32.77.53
2Boise, Idaho56.9181
3Toledo, Ohio58.232.46
4Myrtle Beach, South Carolina5918.12
5Scranton, Pennsylvania5918.14
6Little Rock, Arkansas60.8237
7Portland, Maine6738.98
8Lansing, Michigan68.928.214
9Fort Wayne, Indiana69.127.426
10Rochester, New York69.535.623

Top 10 metros with fastest internet speed

Mean average speed rankMetroMean download speed (Mbps)Median download speed (Mbps)Median download speed rank
1Washington, DC129.172.13
2Philadelphia, Pennsylvania127.473.91
3San Francisco, California126.167.46
4New York City, New York124.272.52
5Boston, Massachusettstts123.671.64
6Baltimore, Maryland120.965.67
7San Antonio, Texas119.765.18
8Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas117.262.214
9Las Vegas, Nevada117.15826
10Houston, Texas116.258.323

From the HighSpeedInternet.com team:

Methodology

Our results include proprietary speed tests from February 1, 2020, to March 16, 2021. We filtered out incomplete, duplicate, and cellular phone data to see what most people worked with on their laptops, desktops, and home-connected devices.

We used a total of 1.3 million results generated from our internet speed test tool for our rankings.

We ranked the top 100 largest metros (according to the FCC) as the fastest and slowest for mean average internet speeds in the United States.

We omitted Knoxville, Tennessee; and Jackson, Missouri due to missing zip code data for those metro areas.

Sources

  1. FCC, “The 100 Largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs).” Accessed May 7, 2021.
  2. Statistical Atlas, “List of Zip Codes per Metro.” Accessed May 7, 2021.

