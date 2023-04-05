ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Institute of Technology received $2 million in funding for the school’s Semiconductor and Microsystems Fabrication Laboratory, Congressman Morelle announced Wednesday.

RIT’s laboratory is a 10,000-square-foot clean room space, which will be used as a teaching lab, workforce development training center, and corporate test site. The funding, according to RIT, will be used towards buying equipment and instruments to update and expand the lab.

“Semiconductor research and development underpins critical technologies ranging from artificial intelligence to biomedical sensors,” said RIT President David Munson. “It is essential that government, business, and educational institutions continue on a collaborative path to assure a reliable supply of leading-edge chips that will enable a prosperous and secure future.”

Congressman Morelle, in a press conference held on Wednesday, says that this funding will help expand Rochester’s semiconductor industry.

“For generations, Rochester has been synonymous with technology, knowledge, and entrepreneurship — and now with this funding, we are investing in what makes our community special and beginning a new chapter of growth and opportunity,” Morelle said. “By advancing our local semiconductor industry, we are not only strengthening the future of our workforce and our economy, we are bolstering our global competitiveness with China when it’s needed most.”

Morelle added that they secured the funding from the Community Project Funding process.