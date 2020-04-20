RIT professor shares cybersecurity tips for those awaiting stimulus checks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Scammers are trying to take advantage of these uncertain times by using phishing emails to get your relief checks. As people become eager to get the money, some people might become more desperate for information on how to access it or when it will arrive.

Experts are urging people to be careful when opening any emails that claim to be able to get you your stimulus check with just one click.

“No government institution will send you a file to open up or a link to an email that you need to send information to,” Jonathan Weissman, a professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology said. “Phishing emails are even a greater risk because people are working from home on potentially unsecure devices that are not under control by IT staff and could be out of compliance.”

Weissman also said working from home can put your personal information at risk, as well. He advises not to click on any links that claim to have information on your federal relief payments.

Weissman said no government agency will ever send you an email asking for your information.

Those with further questions should visit the IRS website here.