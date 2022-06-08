HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State’s legislative session ended last week, and a whole host of bills passed including the Right to Repair Law. The bill will allow independent repair shops to fix devices like iPhones and iPads in a way they weren’t able to before.

New York State is the first in the nation to pass legislation like this, opening doors for small businesses across the state.

Jessa Jones owns iPad Rehab in Honeoye Falls, New York which specializes in micro-soldering, which means repairing electronics on a microscopic level. She said the new legislation is a big win for independent repair shops.

“I’m really hoping that this bill is at least a signal to the manufacturers that we want to be able to fix our stuff,” Jones said.

‘Right to Repair’ requires original equipment manufacturers to provide diagnostics and repair information to independent repair shops. That means, instead of heading to a place like the Apple store to get your device fixed, or being told your device is unrepairable right off the bat, you can head to a store like iPad Rehab for what they say more times than not is a simple fix.

Jones recalls a customer who came to her with a water-damaged phone after Apple had told them their device was unrepairable, meaning all their photos and memories were gone forever. However, Jones said it is repairable and those memories are retrievable but she can’t fix it because the part that she needs to replace is not sold by Apple. And even if she could get her hands on that part, she can’t reprogram the device to recognize the new piece due to the barriers Apple puts forth.

Meantime, Jones is Apple certified but her shop, iPad Rehab is not an authorized Apple repair shop. She chose to opt out of getting authorization because the terms would oftentimes prevent her from performing most repairs.

“Having Apple Authorization would force me to decline 90% of the jobs we perform here,” Jones said, “They [device manufacturers] have designed an ecosystem that prevents anybody from being able to just plug-in new parts because they’re making these devices dependent on the original part. And that’s why the ‘Right to Repair’ legislation is so important because it compels those manufacturers, not just Apple, and phones but manufacturers of consumer electronics in the state of New York to have to provide to you and to me and to owners, to independent repair shops the parts and the ability to repair the parts to the device,” Jones said.

However, even with this win for independent repair shops, Jones explained there are still hefty limitations that won’t solve every repair situation.

“Even at iPad Rehab, we cannot buy OEM authorized Apple Screens for iPads because they’re not considered a repairable part. Will that change with this bill? It may not because the letter of the new law is that they’re only going to be required to make parts available that they make available to their authorized repair entities. So even with this win, it’s still very limited,” Jones said.

The bill still needs to be signed by the governor to be made law but Jones doesn’t suspect anything will prevent that from happening.

Before the bill passed in both the Senate and Assembly, adjustments were made to take out regulations surrounding appliances and farm equipment.