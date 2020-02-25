RG&E app now available on your phone: Manage billing, report an outage, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Gas and Electric now has a smartphone app.

Nate Stone, a spokesperson for RG&E’s corporate communications, says the app has been available for a few months now, but he says the company was waiting for some users to get their hands on it before getting the word out.

“We put up something on our website, but haven’t announced anything publicly yet,” Stone said. “Not quite a ‘soft launch,’ but the full launch is expected in the next week or so.”

The free app is available now in the Apple App store and the Google Play Store. Customers can find it by simply searching for RG&E in the respective app stores.

Stone says getting the app to users has helped developers test it out before the full launch.

According to RG&E, the app can help customers: