ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As years pass and as children get older, it’s becoming more likely for your children to have some type of technology on their wish list for Christmas.

Almost all of the new technology available has some sort of access to the internet like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Game pass, Meta quest, and any smartphone, especially the newest Apple phone.

In the new iOS, 16 text messages can be unsent, hidden photos can be locked, FaceTime calls can be handed off to another device, and Shareplay allows you to stream movies in messages.

An online safety company known as Bark Companies is looking to help parents and guardians safeguard the new presents to put their minds at ease. Chief Parenting Officer, Titania Jordan said the sooner you jump on it the better.

“Our kids are going to be exposed to very mature content, dangerous people, problematic issues way younger than you and I ever did and at a more frequent rate,” Jordan said. “That’s just the reality. So we need to talk to our kids about those uncomfortable topics much younger. And if you talk to your children younger and frequently, you will be better suited for when not if, when they encounter things that are just uneasy in the digital realm because there’s plenty of it.”

Jordan says to research any new type of technology you are looking to purchase for your child and that if you are looking to get your kid their first cell phone, she recommends Android because it is safer to navigate.

If you are interested in a smartphone that will allow complete control over what your kids can and can not see Bark technologies is offering a new smartphone to do just that. To learn more about that you can visit their website The Bark Phone for Kids | Bark .