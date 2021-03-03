New mobile app for News 8 WROC launches Thursday: New design, better experience

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Launching Thursday, News 8 WROC will have a totally new, redesigned, and refreshed mobile app!

The new layout will improve the the user experience, offer new features, and change the way we bring you your local news, weather, and sports — wherever you are.

If you already have the News 8 WROC app, a simple update in your app store will give you the new version. If you don’t have the News 8 WROC app yet, Thursday is the perfect time to consider it!

Sneak peek!

If you are currently subscribed to receive push alerts from us — for breaking news, Sunrise Smart Start, local sports, weather, and more — you’ll have to reset your push alert notification settings within the new app to receive these alerts from us while you’re on the go.

To do so:

Download/update the News 8 WROC app after launch on Thursday March, 4 2021 Once it launches, tap the alert bell icon in the top right corner Click through to “Manage Notifications” Here you can select which subscription topics you’d like to receive from us

Here’s a screen capture demo for you to see how it’s done:

For users who currently use our standalone weather app, that software will soon go away as we consolidate our content onto one new and improved platform — and the new weather experience is better than ever!

Remember, this app will be available beginning Thursday March 4, 2021.

If you have any questions, comments, concerns or feedback on the new app experience, just email wrocdigital@nexstar.tv.

We look forward to hearing from you and are excited about you getting to see the new app!