ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dome Audio celebrated the launch of their OneSound campaign that fosters Diversity and Inclusion for a community that has been overlooked on Sunday.

Dome Audio is the IP developer of the world`s first, triple-patented, 4D fidelity, surreal sound, bone conduction headphone technology that delivers an unprecedented listening experience to users.

They were joined by those from the deaf and hard of hearing community as well as faculty and staff members from Rochester Institute of Technology`s National Institute for the Deaf.

“So I would just want people to experience truly with Dome Audio and the spirit that we have infused into our product and to be able to move a community of people who have been challenged because of the lack of innovation with headphones,” Co-Founder and Chief Strategic Officer of Dome Audio, Timothy Wright said. “And so we’re really inspired to be able to bring this experience to the folks and allow them to not only hear the music, but feel the music in a way that they never have before.”

The event was hosted by Dome Audio at Viticulture Wine Bar in Rochester.