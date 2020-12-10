L3 Harris to make radio under third U.S. Army contract worth $57 million

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – L3Harris Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Army to manufacture Falcon IV® AN/PRC-163 two-channel handheld radios, along with related equipment and services. This is the third order of radios that Harris will produce under the Army’s multi-year $3.9 billion Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) “Leader Radio” contract.

The versatile radios enables users to share information up and down the chain of command, integrating voice and data across the Army’s Integrated Tactical Network (ITN). The radio enables robust command and control by integrating seamlessly into soldier systems.

A key component of the radio delivers advanced networking and wideband and narrowband satellite communications in a compact form factor. It can simultaneously communicate over multiple channels and crossband between them, offering up and down echelon connectivity.

As a winner of the Army’s Leader Radio contract, L3Harris is one of two vendors that the Army selected to provide an anticipated total of 100,000 two-channel Leader radios under the IDIQ contract.

“This well-earned contract will support jobs at L3Harris, in addition to boosting the economic recovery of the entire Rochester-Finger Lakes economy,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “L3Harris has proven time and time again that it can make superior radios for the U.S. military and our allies around the world.”