Greenlight Networks named fastest internet provider nationwide, statewide and fastest fiber provider nationwide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greenight Networks has been recognized by BroadbandNow’s 2020 Internet Service Provider Awards as the number one fastest internet provider nationwide as well as in New York State (mid-size category) and the number one fastest fiber provider nationwide.

Broadband Now is the largest database of broadband providers, with a goal to give an all-inclusive answer of “What internet providers are available in my area or at my address?” The 2020 awards recognize national, regional, and local providers delivering outstanding products and services.

“We are proud to once again be recognized as the fastest service provider in New York state and this year also as the fastest internet provider in the country, ” Mark Murphy, President and CEO of Greenlight Networks said in a statement. “It’s clear our customers appreciate our blazingly fast speeds by our industry leading Net Promoter Score ( NPS) of 77%. We continue to focus on working with the utility companies and municipalities to find a way to bring service to more customers more quickly as our community needs fast, reliable internet at home now more than ever.”

In April of this year, Greenlight Networks and the City of Rochester signed a Master License Agreement that accelerates the network expansion to residents in the City of Rochester.

The agreement outlines the fee structure and application process for Greenlight to obtain rights-of-way permits for its underground and aerial facilities within the city. With this agreement in place, Greenlight can now move forward with construction plans in more city neighborhoods.

With construction underway, Greenlight plans to reach an additional 1,200 households by the end of the year, with thousands more city households planned to come online in 2021.