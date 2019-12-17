Golisano investing $100M to expand Greenlight Networks into Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based internet service provider Greenlight Networks is expanding its operations to Buffalo.

Greenlight, which was bought by former Buffalo Sabres owner and Paychex founder Tom Golisano in May 2018, describes itself as a high-speed, low-cost fiber optics network.

Golisano said that he will invest more than $100 million to fund the fiber optic network expansion for residents and small businesses in Buffalo.

“Our business model is based on customer interest, which is the driving factor for us when determining where to expand our services to,” said Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight Networks, in a press release. “Our research shows a considerable amount of pent-up demand for high-speed broadband in Buffalo and the surrounding areas, so we’re extremely excited to bring the reliability and speed of a world-class internet connection to this market.”

Greenlight is based in Rochester, and the company’s plans range in price from $50 per month to $200, depending on the speed and bandwidth. For more on Greenlight prices, visit this website.

Founded in 2011, Greenlight’s local expansion has been slow and steady, with services available in a number of City Rochester neighborhoods, including the South Wedge, Neighborhood of the Arts, sections of Park Avenue, and more. The company has expanded its local operations to the suburbs as well, being available in portions of Irondequoit, Brighton, Webster, Greece, Fates, Henrietta, Fairport, East Rochester, Pittsford and Victor.

“There is significant opportunity in Upstate New York, especially here in Buffalo, which is why we believe there is no better time than now to aggressively expand,” Golisano said in a press release. “High speed and reliable fiber networks are important for streaming, gaming and smart homes. But with that speed, consumers expect a reasonable price. Greenlight meets both needs and I expect it will be well received by the residents of Upstate New York.”

According to the company’s website, it will be expanding into Syracuse, Ithaca, Binghamton, Albany and parts of Connecticut as well in the near future