German police detain 11 from alleged child sex abuse ring

During the investigation of serious sexual abuse of children, a police officer is standing in front of the arbour where the presumed main perpetrator placed parts of his server system, in Muenster, Germany, Saturdau, June 6, 2020. The investigators found hard disks and video cameras among other things. (Guido Kirchner/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German police have detained 11 people suspected of involvement in the sexual abuse of at least three children, officials said Saturday.

Prosecutors said the group used sophisticated technology to encrypt their communication, and that police secured hundreds of terabytes of video footage during raids in the western city of Muenster.

The main suspect, a 27-year-old computer technician whose name wasn’t released due to privacy rules, has two previous convictions for distributing images of child sex abuse, officials said. The victims include his partner’s 10-year-old son, a 5-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Judges ordered seven of the suspects, including the computer technician and his 45-year-old mother, held in jail pending further investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

