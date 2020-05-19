1  of  75
EasyJet reveals ‘sophisticated’ hack of customer details

Tech News
A large number of easyJet aircrafts are parked on the tarmac of the Geneve Aeroport, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 30, 2020. EasyJet, a British low-cost airline, on 30 March 2020 said it is ground its entire fleet of more than 300 planes amid ongoing Coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

LONDON (AP) — U.K.-based budget airline easyJet said Tuesday that “highly sophisticated” hackers accessed the email addresses and travel details of approximately 9 million customers.

It also said that following a “forensic” investigation, it found that the credit card details of only 2,208 people were accessed and that those affected have already been contacted.

It added that all those customers who have been affected will be contacted in the next few days but that there was “no evidence” that the personal information has been misused.

“Since we became aware of the incident, it has become clear that owing to COVID-19 there is heightened concern about personal data being used for online scams,” said easyJet Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren.

Lundgren apologized to those customers affected and said every business must continue to “stay agile to stay ahead of the threat.”

The airline, which has grounded its fleet in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, did not reveal when the hack took place. Some airlines are hoping to start flying again in the summer as lockdown restrictions in Europe start being eased.

