ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — International NFT Day was Tuesday, September, 20 and this week a price drop was seen in the crypto world of 11%.

An NFT stands for “Non-Fungible Token” and is a digital asset that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided. It also links ownership to physical or digital items like art, music, videos, or real estate.

Joe Hoffend is the Vice President of Product Development at Foundry, which is a company that works in the blockchain space and provides decentralized infrastructure. He explained the relation of NFT to FTs and other digital products.

“Let’s start with fungible tokens. That is a typical token, like a bitcoin, or an Ethereum, or as they call it “eat”. Any of the tokens you can buy, sell, and trade back and forth. They’re not unique in any way,” Hoffend said. “However, there’s the non-fungible token and those contain some type of digital asset or unique data that differentiates them and so trading them back and forth does have a different meaningful value to it.”

He added, as an example, you could theoretically put all the information about your house in an NFT and use that for buying and selling the home someday, and in that case, that’s when cryptocurrency comes into play.

NFTs and cryptocurrency are not the same thing. As stated, NFTs are assets that can be purchased however, you would use cryptocurrency, which is digital currency to purchase that asset.

When asked what causes the change in prices to take place, Hoffend said it is affected by the markets.

“So it ebbs and flows with the general markets. so stocks go up. Crypto is usually up and vice versa. there is a fed meeting this week that affects the market quite a bit but in general, it’s correlated to the general markets,” said Hoffend.

Despite the trend of prices dropping in the market, he believes things like NFTs and cryptocurrency in the digital world challenge the idea of how finance works and is changing how the world views ownership in general by learning how to value things differently.