Convict in LA Times hack again accused of attacking media

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A journalist who went to federal prison for hacking attacks on California media is now charged with a similar attack on a magazine.

Probation officials filed a petition Monday alleging that Matthew Keys, 33, of Sacramento violated the conditions of his release by hacking into and deleting the YouTube account of Comstock’s Magazine, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Keys was digital editor for the Sacramento business magazine beginning last year but quit in January in a dispute with management, the Bee reported.

A judge on Tuesday agreed to allow Keys to remain free pending a June hearing.

“We welcome the opportunity to read all the relevant materials and work with the government before the next hearing,” Keys’ attorney, Mark Reichel, told the Bee.

Keys is a former producer for Fox News affiliate KTXL-TV in Sacramento and former deputy social media editor for Reuters. He left work with the TV station in 2010 after an argument with his supervisor.

He was charged with seeking revenge by downloading an email list of KTXL-TV viewers and sending them anonymous emails denigrating the station. He also was charged with providing a member of the hacker group Anonymous with log-in information for a computer server belonging to the station’s then-corporate owner, the Tribune Co., which also owned the Los Angeles Times.

Federal prosecutors alleged that the hacker entered the system and changed the headline of a Times story.

Keys was convicted of computer crimes. He was released from prison in 2018. If convicted of violating his release conditions, he could be sent back to prison for up to two years.

