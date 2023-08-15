ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction is set to begin on a project in Wayne County to further efforts to close the digital divide in the Finger Lakes Region.

Wayne County is utilizing $8 million secured through the American Rescue Plan to build over a thousand new broadband passings. This will be done to ensure that unserved areas in the county will have access to high-speed internet.

The project is expected to begin sometime this year and is aimed to be finished by the end of 2025.

Senator Chuck Schumer explains that the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that some people needed to do work or school virtually brought to attention the need for quality internet service.

“The pandemic laid bare what the people of Wayne County have known for far too long: that access to reliable, fast internet service is not a luxury, but a necessity,” Schumer said, adding. “Today is the start of connecting Wayne County to the future and a better quality of life for our rural families so that they can access the high-speed internet they need to succeed.”

The funding was first announced back in March with the goal to expand internet access for thousands of households across New York State.