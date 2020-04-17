Attorney General James helps cleanse internet of coronavirus scams

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference, in New York. New York state, New York City, Connecticut and Vermont have filed a new legal challenge to new Trump administration rules blocking green cards for many immigrants who use public assistance including Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers. James, a Democrat, says the change is a “clear violation” of American values and 100 years of case law. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James said Friday that her office has helped clear the internet of coronavirus related scams. The initiative began in March of this year.

Staff members have been reviewing domain names for potential scams attempting to take advantage of fearful consumers. They have been working with domain name registrars across the nation to remove sites selling, marketing, and promoting fraudulent goods and services.

James’ office worked with registrars to “lock” these domain names so they cannot be transferred to other registrars.

The Attorney General’s Office has removed more than 20 fraudulent websites from operation. Some of those sites include selling home testing kits even though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved a home test.

They have also made efforts to protect those buying medical equipment after $40,000 of equipment were bought from a company in China and then never delivered. Along with taking down a website for a fake hospital in New York.

James also sent a letter to craigslist.com urging them to take down price gouging posts or any other scam post.