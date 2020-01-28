Alexa, read me a story: Audio content for kids on the rise

This product image released by Pinna shows the Pinna app displayed on a computer, mobile phone and tablet. The on-demand streaming service offers podcast, audiobook and music compilations for kids. (Pinna via AP)

Audio content for kids is on the rise. But navigating all the audiobooks, podcasts and music can be a chore for parents.

One-stop platforms carrying all three are popping up. That’s driven in part by a bump in podcast listening. Spotify launched a new ad-free app, Spotify Kids, as a free extension for premium family subscribers.

Not yet available in the U.S., it’s packed with singalongs, soundtracks and stories. Pinna is among the latest to launch ad-free with a variety of content, including selections it produces itself. Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited allows parents to customize a child’s experience without ads.