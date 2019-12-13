5G service now available to Rochester AT&T customers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 5G service is now available for Rochester AT&T customers and businesses on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

AT&T officials say Rochester is one of the first markets in the country with their 5G access, joining Birmingham, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Providence, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose, Calif fornia.

“I’m thrilled that our customers in the Rochester area get to be among the first to experience AT&T 5G,” said New York State AT&T president Amy Hines Kramer in a press release. “We plan to rapidly expand our coverage and we’re on track to offer nationwide AT&T 5G service in the first half of 2020.”

“5G in Rochester is an important step for the infrastructure of our city. The Rochester Chamber is proud to support efforts like this one that will expand access to affordable, high quality service for individuals and businesses. As one of the first communities in America to receive the technology from AT&T, we’re prepared to lead the way on innovation and growth,” said Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Robert Duffy in a press release.

“Rochester area customers who travel outside our available 5G coverage area with a compatible 5G device will have confidence in knowing they will still be able to connect,” said AT&T officials in a press release.

For more information on AT&T’s 5G service, check out this website.