SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Visiting Syracuse on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is announcing the creation of the Northeast University Semiconductor Network, a partnership of over 20 universities to maximize training opportunities for people hoping to work for Micron in Central New York.

Joining the network are:

State University of New York (SUNY)

City University of New York (CUNY)

Syracuse University

Cornell University

Clarkson University

New York University

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Rochester Institute of Technology

Barnard College

Programs by Harvard University

Programs by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Leaders from Micron and the National Science Foundation joined Schumer.

In a statement, Schumer said: “Now that Central New York has landed the largest investment in U.S. history, it’s all hands on deck to prepare a new generation of workers to fill the tens of thousands of new construction, manufacturing, and innovation jobs that Micron’s $100 billion project will create in Syracuse and across Upstate New York.”

Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said: “Cultivating and supporting collaboration between institutions of higher education will be instrumental in developing the diverse and robust STEM talent pipeline required for Micron’s leading-edge memory manufacturing here in Central New York.”

Last fall, Micron announced a $100 billion project to be built at the White Pine Commerce Park in the Town of Clay. Leaders say the campus and its spin-off projects are projected to create 50,000 jobs.