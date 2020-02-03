$10 million to expand web access in Yates County

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — More than $10 million will be given to expand rural broadband in Yates County.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced $10.3 million in federal funding to help expand access to high speed internet for close to 300 homes and businesses in the county.

“Yates County families, businesses, farms and communities need and deserve high-speed internet to do everything from selling products and managing farms to completing homework and connecting with family and friends,” Schumer said in a statement.

The funding is awarded through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Reconnect Program — a new program dedicated to providing internet to rural communities.