CANANDAIGUA N.Y. (WROC) — In the week following the flooding in Canandaigua, volunteers are doing what they can to help clean up the damage left behind.

Around 185 homes were impacted by the flood. For the next ten days between 40 to 60 volunteers will be visiting homes, helping where needed.

Homeowner Jim Ochterski says his home was damaged in the fast-moving floods. He wasn’t home at the time, but his neighbors reached out to let them know.

Ochterski’s story is similar to a lot of residents in Canandaigua who are now left cleaning up the debris.

“We came home as fast as we could and right away, we could see flood waters covering the streets, homes, and yards and we at first thought it would not be much but as soon as we came in the door, we found one of our pets terrified at the top of the basement stairs and the basement filling with water,” he says.

To help in the aftermath, a veteran-led organization, Team Rubicon, has teamed up with local county leaders to help take care of those in need.

The organization, which serves communities globally during a crisis, will help remove mud, wet flooring and ensure the homes are ready for rebuilding, all free of charge.

Diane Cretella, who is the incident commander, explained more about the assistance the volunteers will be providing.

“Which means removing drywall, which means removing wet insulation, which means removing appliances, anything that’s damaged or dirty,” she says.

Ochterski says those efforts are much appreciated.

“That kind of assistance is very, very meaningful. Most of us just don’t know what we need to do next and so somebody that has some experience knows what needs to happen next. That’s what’s super helpful because we’ve never experienced this before and we’re just trying to go on instinct,” says Ochterski.

If you are looking to volunteer with Team Rubicon, you can find more information on their website.