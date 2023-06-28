ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three major buildings in Rochester will be lit teal as the state of New York recognizes National Scleroderma Awareness Month.

On June 29, the Rochester City Hall, Rochester Monroe Library, the Lincoln Tower, and other small surrounding buildings will be teal-lit to raise awareness for the disease that more than 300,000 Americans live with.

Scleroderma is a rare rheumatic disease with no known cause or cure, according to the National Scleroderma Foundation. The disease affects connective tissue and the vascular system, producing excessive collagen that causes fibrosis in the skin or in internal organs.

The foundation hopes to get people talking about scleroderma and to provide support and education to people with the disease, along with their families and support systems.

The teal lights will shine throughout the state, and in Rochester, they are planned to be turned on 45 minutes prior to sunset and off at sunrise.