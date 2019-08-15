Teaching children how to speak out about sexual abuse

ROCHESTER, NY -(WROC) – The passing of the Child Victims Act in New York is putting the spotlight on childhood sexual abuse.

In the Rochester area at least 39 claims of childhood sexual abuse have been filed this week. Many of the victims were abused decades ago and it was too late to file a lawsuit before this new law.

Children won’t often tell anyone they have been sexually abused.

“I think as a society we’ve considered it taboo which has remain in the shadows for so long,” said Stefanie Szwejbka, manager of community education at the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.

One in ten children will be sexually abused before their eighteenth birthday.

“It’s really important parents communicate with their children and they start communicating at an early age,” said Szwejbka. Mostly so kids understand how and know what’s okay and what’s not okay.

The Bivona Advocacy Center has a program that teaches parents how to talk to their children.

“There is no blame and no shame,” said Szwejbka. “That’s a really simple message parents can reiterate with their children. “That they won’t be blamed for saying something or speaking up.

For more information on the classes at Binova Child Advocacy Center visit their website at https://www.bivonacac.org/darkness-2-light.