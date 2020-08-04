Teachers Union President to RCSD: Don’t reopen with in-person learning

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The school plans for reopening the Rochester City School District include a hybrid plan, one that would see students in school part of the week, and at home online for the rest of the week. For Teachers Union President Adam Urbanski, he says that plan is a no-go for him, and wants to see the that proposal improve.

Urbanski calls RCSD’s hybrid school plan for reopening, “aspirational, vague, unworkable, unrealistic and problematic”. He says it raises unanswered questions and includes contradictions and departures from regulations and obligations. He says with the district’s hybrid model, they cannot, and will not, keep students and educators safe. He is asking the district to postpone any face to face learning until at least November.

He said in a meeting Tuesday morning with Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small, she indicated their reopening plan was not yet firm, and is waiting for further guidance from Albany. Urbanski says to continue remote web learning until a solid plan is in place is only common sense.

“It would make more sense to postpone any at school in-person instruction until we can look a family in the face and say to them ‘your child will be safe’. Nobody can truthfully ensure parents right now that their children will be safe. This is not ready for prime time. We should do it right, rather than right away. There’s nothing sacred about September. There’s something sacred about life,” says Urbanski.

Urbanski says everyone is still waiting on that final decision from Governor Cuomo on schools reopening in-state. That decision is expected this week.

Full Statement from Adam Urbanski: