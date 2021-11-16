ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Teachers Association issued a resolution of ‘no confidence’ in the Rochester City School District and its superintendent Tuesday, saying the district has failed to address recent incidents of violence in and around schools.

“While Rochester City Hall declared a State of Emergency due to the alarming increase of violence across the city, the Superintendent of Schools is failing to take any real action and is offering band-aids and empty rhetoric instead instead of leadership,” RTA President Adam Urbanski said in a statement Tuesday. “And now the Superintendent is recommending school closures, school mergers and school relocations – additional disruptions laying the foundation for maxing out class sizes and reducing services to our students for next year.”

The RTA issued the Resolution of No Confidence after members took a survey on safety in the district. That survey found:

84.95% of respondents strongly agree or agree “I am concerned about the safety of my students and/or my personal safety at work”

94.86% strongly agree or agree that “Large class sizes are a risk factor contributing to lack of safety.”

98.67% strongly agree or agree that “Staffing shortages is a risk factor contributing to lack of safety.”

The district has yet to respond to the resolution.

