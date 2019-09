ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A taxi driver flagged down Rochester Police officers after locating a 2-year-old boy, who was wearing only a diaper at the time, wandering in the roadway near Brown Street and W Main Street in Rochester at around 12:30 a.m.

The child was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Officers said the boy has been reunited with his family.

Officers do not know how long the child was outside for.

The investigation remains ongoing regarding any potential charges.