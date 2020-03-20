Tax Day officially moved to July 15

Breaking News
4 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 34 total locally
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo updates public on COVID-19 outbreak in New York state
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Tax Day officially moved to July 15

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin asks members of the media to practice social distancing as he departs a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 16, 2020. Mnuchin met with with Senate Republicans on an economic lifeline for Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Friday the IRS has officially moved Tax Day to July 15.

Friday’s announcement will give extra time for individuals and businesses to file their taxes and move the filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.

“We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin said.

The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.

As of Feb. 21, the IRS had issued more than 37.4 million refunds averaging $3,125.

“I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money,” Mnuchin said.

This Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss