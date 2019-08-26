Tax code changes for your next return

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CPA Michelle Staebell discussed some of the tax code changes that could impact your upcoming 2019 income tax return Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Staebell focused on two specific areas – deductions and contributions.

“If a taxpayer itemizes their deductions, they might add up their medical and expect to be able to deduct that,” said Staebell. “Well, the floor for deducting medical expenses has risen from 7.5% to 10% of adjusted gross income. So it’s going to be even harder for taxpayers to take that deduction for medical expenses.”

Those who pay or receive alimony are in for a big change. “For divorces that happen in 2018, nothing’s changed,” Staebell said. “If people pay alimony, they’re still able to deduct it. But if your divorce happened in 2019 or later, or was restructured in 2019, the taxpayer paying alimony can no longer deduct that on their tax return. And the recipient doesn’t have to pick it up as income. So big changes for divorces happening in 2019.”

The contribution limit for retirement plans is going up. “Every few years, the amounts that you can contribute to retirement increase, kind of with inflation,” noted Staebell. “So for 401(k) plans it went up to $19,000. It was $18,500. And for IRAs, it went up to $6,000. It was $5,500. So people can contribute more to their retirement accounts.”

There are changes for Health Savings Accounts as well. “If you have a high deductible health insurance plan, you should be putting money aside into a Health Savings Account,” said Staebell. “The IRS limits how much you can put in there. But they did increase those limits for a single only plan, up to $3,500 can be contributed – family only, up to $7,000 can be contributed this year.”

Staebell said business owners are freelance workers especially should play close attention to these tax code changes. “We’re in a pay as you go tax system, so a lot of people wait until they file their tax return to look up all these laws because they’re not doing this all day, every day, like a tax professional is. If a taxpayer, especially a small business owner, isn’t staying up with their situation, they might owe taxes, and that means they’re going to owe interest and penalties on top of the taxes they owe – and nobody wants to pay more than they owe.”

For more “Smart Money” advice, visit the New York State Society of CPAs website.