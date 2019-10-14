Taste of Bahamas raises money for victims of Hurricane Dorian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Taste of the Bahamas, a local restaurant, held a benefit over the weekend to raise money for people still feeling the effects of Hurricane Dorian.

The category five storm slammed the Bahamas in September.

“Today’s event is basically just to get resources to our families and friends,” Gotti Perri, of the Taste of the Bahamas Restaurant said.

The event, which was held at the Port of Rochester Marina, included food and music.

A band from Ghana made the trip to the U.S. and agreed to perform for the benefit.

“We are very honored to perform here tonight,” Fredrick Quaye-Odai said. “We are just going to give the best out of what we have.”

The restaurant operators say there is still a lot of hurricane recovery work to be done and they will continue to find ways to help everyone on those islands.