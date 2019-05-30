Target recalling 90,000 USB charging cables due to shock, fire hazard

Target has issued a recall on Wednesday for an estimated 90,000 “heyday” USB charging cables that pose a shock and fire hazard. The nationwide retailer has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking, or igniting which also includes two reports of finger burns.

The heyday 3-foot lightning USB charging cables are purple, green, and blue iridescent and include the word “heyday” on the cable’s connector. The product’s model number 080 08 8261 can be seen in the side of the packaging.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the product and return the cable to any Target store for a full refund. The cables were available nationwide from June 2018 through January 2019 and cost about $15.

Consumers may also contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT or online at Target.com on their “Recalls” page.