Tampa doctors find maggot in woman's skin after honeymoon

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA-TV) - A Florida woman who went on her honeymoon in Belize earlier this year made a creepy medical discovery after she returned home.

About two months after her trip, the 36-year-old went to several doctors complaining about a hard, itchy bump on her groin.

She eventually visited Memorial Hospital of Tampa. A surgeon there made an incision on the bump and removed a living creature from her skin.

It was later identified as a human botfly larva, which is essentially a maggot.

Doctors say the human botfly is very rarely seen in the United States, but it is very common in the tropical regions of the Americas.

Once the larva was removed, the woman reported her lesion healed within a week.

The woman's case was reported in this month's Journal of Investigative Medicine.