Tampa Bay Buccaneers to visit White House for Super Bowl celebration

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the White House for the first time ever to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LV victory.

According to an Associated Press report, the Bucs are visiting the White House this Tuesday.

This will be the first time a team from the Tampa Bay area makes a White House visit. The 2002 Buccaneers were not invited, and due to an NHL lockout, the 2004 Tampa Bay Lightning also did not attend.

The last NFL team to visit the White House and celebrate a Super Bowl championship was the New England Patriots, who defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

The Philadelphia Eagles were uninvited in 2018, and the Patriots chose not to attend in 2019. The Kansas City Chiefs were preparing a White House visit after winning Super Bowl LIV in 2020 but ended up not attending due to the coronavirus pandemic.