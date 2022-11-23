ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Turn up that “Plymouth Rock and Roll,” and get ready to activate feast mode. Even with higher prices for gas and at the grocery store, people are traveling in record numbers, and in our area, you’d think it’s 2019 again with plans back to normal, sometimes going beyond that.

“We’re going to have about seven or eight people in tomorrow,” Linda Fiske said while getting Thanksgiving goods at Aldi.

“I’ve got four daughters, a couple of friends of mine, probably going to be about seven or eight,” said Nelson Perez. She’s doing a “Puerto Rican twist,” serving rice and beans alongside the traditional favorites.

Parker Jackson, home from college, said his mom is one of 11 siblings. Do that math on that, and expect a lot of cousins to come over. “I think it’s 40-something people,” said Jackson.

And quite a few folks according to Nick Nucci of ‘Nucci’s’ in Webster — will be away from their own kitchens Thursday.

“We’re full already, we’ve got 150 reservations, and to be quite honest with you, we’re not taking any more at this point in time,” he said.

Nucci said these days more and more families are mixed — perhaps split, or thinned out — and venues like his provide a place to serve people wherever they are in life.

“A lot of people, they’re empty nesters, they’re kids have traveled or moved to other states,,” Nucci said. “You know so they’re not around, they don’t come back even for the holidays.”

Nick Nucci

And don’t worry, Nick and his family will be having their own Italian-style Thanksgiving tomorrow after closing early at 8 p.m. sharp.

“And then we get together as a family here ourselves and sit down here at the restaurant.”