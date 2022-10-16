ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A top-prize New York Lottery TAKE 5 winning ticket was sold in East Rochester.

The ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Fairport Road. It was worth $12,965 in the Saturday evening drawing. A second winning ticket was sold in Brooklyn.

The Rochester region has been a been a hot spot for lottery winners over the past couple weeks. Last week a Batavia man won a ‘Win a $1000 a Week for Life’ on a New York Lottery scratch-off.

On October 4, a lucky CASH4LIFE ticket worth $1,000 a week for life was sold at Tucci’s on Lyell Avenue in Rochester.