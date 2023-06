SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Lottery announced Monday the top-prize winning ticket was sold for the June 18 TAKE 5 evening in Seneca Falls.

The ticket was sold at the Circle K on Fall Street, with the prize-winning ticket being worth $31,468.50.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The New York Lottery says a Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.