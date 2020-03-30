‘Taco Tuesday’ Taco Bell plans to feed America this Tuesday

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

‘Taco Tuesday’ Taco Bell plans to feed America this Tuesday

Coronavirus

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) Taco Bell announced Sunday that it wants to give back to Americans in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic with a a free Doritos® Locos Taco.  

Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp. announced in a letter to fans that this Tuesday, March 31, Taco Bell drive-thru guests across America will receive a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, no purchase necessary, from the comfort of their own cars at participating locations and while supplies last.

“For the past few weeks, we’ve been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we’re giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” said King.

“I’m also very proud to say the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, and we’re turning on Round Up in the drive thru at participating locations as an easy and affordable way for you to give back, too.”

The letter outlined several other initiatives made by the brand to give back to fans, communities, and heroes, including:

Feeding Fans

  • Free Doritos® Locos Tacos to all drive-thru guests on Tuesday, March 31
  • Free delivery through GrubHub for all orders $12 and up (before tax, tip, and fees). Visit www.tacobell.com/delivery to check delivery availability and additional terms

Feeding Communities

  • The Taco Bell Foundation is donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry
  • Re-launching Round Up program in the drive-thru at participating locations to raise funds for No Kid Hungry
  • Partnering with restaurants and distribution centers to donate excess food and produce to local community food banks

Feeding Heroes

  • Transforming its U.S. Taco Bell Taco Trucks into mobile commissaries to deliver food to those in essential roles such as healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store employees, and more
  • Committing to feeding healthcare workers across many of the brand’s international markets
  • Working on a solution, where possible, to feed truck and ambulance drivers who currently cannot order from the drive-thru

Keeping Team Members Safe

  • Working closely with its franchisees to put additional procedures in place to ensure social distancing is enabled in working kitchens

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss