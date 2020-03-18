Taco restaurant sells Emergency Taco Kits, complete with toilet paper rolls, 30 eggs

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 cases in NY surpass 2,300, mandatory workforce reduction issued
1  of  77
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Church of Love Faith Ctr. Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Roosevelt Children's Ctr. Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Taco restaurant sells Emergency Taco Kits, complete with toilet paper rolls, 30 eggs

News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – As restaurants in California transition to takeout or delivery-only during the coronavirus pandemic, one spot in Los Angeles is kicking things up a notch by offering a survival kit than can truly be appreciated in times like these – tacos and toilet paper!

Guerrilla Tacos announced it is selling Emergency Taco Kits for $150.

Each kit includes:

  • 4 rolls of toilet paper
  • 5 pounds of roasted chicken
  • 5 pounds of carne asada
  • 1 quart of red salsa
  • 1 quart of green salsa
  • 1 package of tortillas
  • Onion, rice, beans
  • 30 eggs

The kits can be ordered from the Guerrilla Tacos website and picked up at the restaurant. On their website, they say “delivery may be available by request – call to inquire.”

Courtesy: Guerrilla Tacos

Created by Chef Wes Avila and co-owner Brittney Valles, the kits come after Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of California restaurants and bars except for takeout and delivery.

The decision came after Valles’ mother called her from Costco where she was going to buy supplies including grocery essentials like eggs, CNN reports.

“I was like, ‘You can’t be around all those people,'” she told CNN. Then, genius struck. “‘Why don’t you get them from us?'”

The news outlet reports with the selling of these kits, the restaurant is able to keep providing health and dental insurance to their employees, even if they’re not working.

If you’d rather imbibe, West Hollywood’s Employee Only created a cocktail making kit, Eater Los Angeles reports.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss