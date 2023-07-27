ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday, Taco Bell awarded Rochester’s Boys and Girls Club $59,110 to fuel the city’s young people’s bold ambitions.

The funds will support various programs such as character and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, sports, and more.

Executive Director Dwayne Mahoney went a little more in depth as to what programs they’ll create for the kids.

“They visit different places, just to see how many opportunities are available in Rochester,” Mahoney said. “But also, it’s to help them with tutoring. And it’s to help them with any of those kinds of needs that kids go through. Mental health services. It’s a lot of different things that kids are going through, and have, that need support.

The programs are intended to help prepare the kids for real life experiences.