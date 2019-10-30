T-Mobile provides high speed internet to charter school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — T-Mobile is providing high speed internet to the students and staff of Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School.

Hot spots for in school and home use was shared with the middle and high school students on Monday, October 29.

“Many of our students do not have internet access in their homes,” John Harris said, the director of operations in a statement.

“This important partnership with T-Mobile will help us to close the digital divide while providing our students and their families with all opportunities possible in today’s connected world.”

Harris went on to say how as a society so much of what we do depends on the internet and he worries students without access will fall behind.

The Senior Director of T-Mobile for Government Dave Bezzant agreed and said with internet access in the home, it can provide access to job applications, online bill paying and more.

“T-Mobile believes everyone deserves access to the tools they need to be successful in today’s fast-paced world.”

The grant received is through T-Mobile’s EmpowerEd 2.0 Awards.