Syracuse woman charged with animal cruelty, accused of choking puppy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman is charged with animal cruelty, accused of choking a puppy.

The Syracuse Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigator, Tara Kalil, responded to Brighton Towers on East Brighton Avenue in Syracuse on Wednesday, where several witnesses reported seeing a woman, later identified as Wanda McKee, 58, intentionally twisting the collar on a 4-month-old pug mix.

Police said good Samaritans intervened and stopped McKee from further hurting the dog.

McKee informed investigators she is not the owner of the puppy and was only watching it.

The dog was seen by a veterinarian as a precaution, but is in good health and has acceptable living conditions.

The pug is no longer permitted to be in the care of McKee.

McKee was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court later this month.