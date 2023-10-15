ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Syracuse University’s Women’s Basketball Team and Dick’s House of Sport teamed up Sunday to host an all-girls skills clinic.

The event is hosted by Syracuse University’s NIL ‘Orange United’ collective, which works to build the student athletes’ brand.

The clinic features instruction from select members of Orange United’s women’s program, followed by a meet and greet with the players and Otto the Orange.

General Manager of Orange United Mark Hayes shares what events like these mean to the athletes.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to get out in the community and they enjoy doing these types of events,” Hayes said. “And being able to see the support from the Rochester community means a lot to them. And it’s a good way to kick of their season.”

Orange United says they look forward to expanding their community outreach events in the future. Next week they’ll be hosting their ‘Monroe Madness’ event at Blue Cross Arena.