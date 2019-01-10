Syracuse takes down Tigers inside the Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - Syracuse continues to play well with Marek Dolezaj in the starting lineup. SU is now 4-0 since Jim Boeheim made the change following a 61-53 victory over Clemson.

Dolezaj was once again a difference-maker. The sophomore forward finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals. He was one of four Orange players in double figures.

Elijah Hughes led the way in scoring with 14 points. Frank Howard and Tyus Battle each chipped in with 12 points.

With the victory, Syracuse improves to 2-0 in ACC play for the first time in four seasons. Next up for the Orange will be a visit from Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets lost a close one at home to No. 9 Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, 52-49.