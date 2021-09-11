Syracuse school employee posts anti-masking message, resigns right after

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An anti-masking message left on the parent’s messaging system has culminated in the resignation of a district employee, according to the Syracuse City School District.

According to the school district, an employee, who has not been to work since last week, posted the message and then resigned.

Superintendent Jaime Alicea released the following statement:

“The information that was shared with our families at Ed Smith by a former employee was inaccurate, inappropriate and in no way reflects the beliefs we have in the Syracuse City School District. The policies, procedures and mitigation strategies that we have implemented related to COVID-19 have always included the wearing of masks in all of our school buildings by everyone. These are not only our beliefs we follow but also the guidance we have received from the Center for Disease Control, New York State Health Department, Onondaga County Health Department and the American Academy of Pediatrics. It is unfortunate that someone would espouse their personal beliefs to our families but again it does not represent what we as a district believe.”