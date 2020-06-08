Live Now
Syracuse safety Andre Cisco earns Street & Smith’s preseason All-America honors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –Preseason awards continue to roll in for Syracuse’s Andre Cisco (Valley Stream, N.Y.).

The junior safetyhas been named to the Street & Smith’s Preseason All-America First Team for the second year in a row. Cisco was one of four defensive backs picked to the first team, along with LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Ohio State’s Shaun Wade and Oregon’s Jevon Holland. Additionally, Cisco was voted to the publication’s All-ACC Preseason Team.

The recognition comes on the heels of Cisco’s appearance on last week’s Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, an award that is presented to college football’s defensive player of the year.

Cisco is the active FBS leader with 12 career interceptions and he ranks second among current FBS players in passes defended per game (1.27). In 22 games, Cisco has 125 career tackles, 28 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery to go along with his 12 picks.

In 2019, Cisco tallied 68 tackles and tied for the ACC lead with five interceptions despite missing three games due to injury. He ranked fourth nationally in interceptions per game (0.6) and was an All-ACC Second Team selection.

The Street & Smith’s preseason All-America and all-conference teams are included in the 2020 Street & Smith’s College Football Yearbook, which is available in stores and on newsstands now.

Members of the Orange football team are expected to return to campus this week for voluntary workouts. Syracuse is currently set to begin the 2020 campaign on Friday, Sept. 4 at Boston College.

