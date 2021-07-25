Syracuse Police respond to 6 stabbings overnight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Syracuse Police responded to a string of stabbings early Saturday morning.

The first stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the 600 block of Bear Street. Officers found a 46-year-old male who was stabbed in the back while sitting in a vehicle in the area. Police say the victim is expected to survive.

An hour later, just after 2 a.m., police were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital where a 28-year-old male was transported after being stabbed in the stomach. The incident was determined to be in the 800 block of North Townsend Street, police say. He is expected to survive.

Twenty minutes later, police were called to the 500 block of West Seneca Turnpike where a 67-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and arm. Police say he was transported to the VA Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police responded to area hospitals for the final three stabbings within minutes of each other. Officials say the best known incident location for each of these stabbings was determined to be the 1600 block of North Salina Street. They say it is unclear if they were related.

At 4:15 a.m. Police responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital where a 32-year-old male who had been stabbed in the chest was found. He is expected to survive.

At the same time, police responded to Upstate Hospital for a stabbing investigation, where a 32-year-old male was found stabbed in the hand and leg. Officials say he is expected to survive.

At 4:17 a.m. officers responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital where a 31-year-old male was found stabbed in the shoulder. Officials say he is expected to survive.

All of these stabbings are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315)-442-5222.