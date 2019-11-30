Syracuse police make arrest following Destiny USA Black Friday shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in the shooting at Destiny USA on Friday night.

The suspect, Kyree J. Truax, 21, of Syracuse, was arraigned in Syracuse City Court early Saturday morning and charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Endangerment, 2nd Degree Assault and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Truax is currently being at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

After the shooting, police say they located Truax during a traffic accident in the area of Franklin Street and Harold Street.

The victim, a 20-year-old male is expected to survive after being shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital following the altercation. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said Destiny USA is deemed safe to return, and community counseling is available for those affected by this incident.