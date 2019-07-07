Syracuse Police investigating ‘possible murder-suicide’ after woman and 3 children found dead in vehicle

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating what they say is a possible murder-suicide after a tow truck worker found a woman and three children dead in a car at a Berwyn Avenue home around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Hazmat crews and multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Syracuse Police Kenton Buckner said the victims have not yet been identified but said that two of the children looked to be possibly school-aged, and one is under that age.

Chief Buckner also noted that the vehicle, found in the driveway of a home on the 100 block of Berwyn Avenue, was a rental car that was over-due.

“Anyone who knows the circumstances involving four individuals who are deceased the most disturbing of which there are kids involved. Which I think shocks the conscience of any decent human being. I don’t care how long you’ve been doing this job, that’s bothersome.”